Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

