Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 203.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

