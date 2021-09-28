TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00315431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.