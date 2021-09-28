Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

