Truist Securities Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $65.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

