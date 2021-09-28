Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,615. The stock has a market cap of $871.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

