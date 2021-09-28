Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.51

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.51 and traded as low as C$18.53. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 139,623 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

