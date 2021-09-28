Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

