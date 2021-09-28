Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 43,973 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

