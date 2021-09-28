Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 225,552 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

