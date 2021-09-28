Twin Tree Management LP Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 984.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of QSR opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

