Twin Tree Management LP Sells 69,125 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,125 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

