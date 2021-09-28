Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

