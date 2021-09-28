UniCrypt (UNCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.61 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $377.88 or 0.00904012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00368728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002268 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

