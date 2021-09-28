Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,991 ($52.14) on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,064.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

