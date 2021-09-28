Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.