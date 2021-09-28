Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,621 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 0.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

