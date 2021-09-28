Uniper (ETR:UN01) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.68

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.68 ($43.15) and last traded at €36.42 ($42.85), with a volume of 259130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.56 ($43.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.28 ($36.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

