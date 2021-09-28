United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

