Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

