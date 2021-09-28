Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up to $24.34

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.47. Unum Group shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 4,165 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unum Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

