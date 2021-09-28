Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.17. Urban One shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 400,651 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 102.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 112,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

