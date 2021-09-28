Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 15th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE:UBP opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

