V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.