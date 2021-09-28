Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $322.00 at Truist

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $308.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $344.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.14 and its 200 day moving average is $311.49. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $208.72 and a fifty-two week high of $353.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

