VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

