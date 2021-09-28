Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $122,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

