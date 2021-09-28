Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,384,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,281. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

