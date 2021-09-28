Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $236.94.

