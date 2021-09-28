Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.