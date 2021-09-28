Veil Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

