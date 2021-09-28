Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

