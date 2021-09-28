Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $458,963.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.