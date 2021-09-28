Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,888,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $14,323,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million and a PE ratio of 30.38.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.