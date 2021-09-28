Virtu Financial LLC Has $38.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $101.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.30. 58,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,774.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,477.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

