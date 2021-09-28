Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vital Farms by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

