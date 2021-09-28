Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.90. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,863 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

