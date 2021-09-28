Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 1,051,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,569. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

