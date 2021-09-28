VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.56

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.56 and traded as high as $49.45. VSE shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 28,334 shares trading hands.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $620.08 million, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

