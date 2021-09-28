Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 8th

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $935.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.