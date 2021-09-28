Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of VPC Impact Acquisition worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

