Water Island Capital LLC Has $32.72 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

