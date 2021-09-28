Water Island Capital LLC Invests $78.05 Million in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,693,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,053,000. PPD comprises about 4.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,359. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

