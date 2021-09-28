Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: NGD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2021 – New Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

9/14/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – New Gold was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

9/8/2021 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.75.

8/17/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

8/11/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/7/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $748.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

