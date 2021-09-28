Wells Fargo & Company Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of TAP opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

