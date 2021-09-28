Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WEA opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

