Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

In other Westgold Resources news, insider Peter Cook bought 69,936 shares of Westgold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$131,479.68 ($93,914.06).

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

