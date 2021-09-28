WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

