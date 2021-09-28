Widercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $316,537.01 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $316,537.01 and $39,924.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

