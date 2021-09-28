Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 6,450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 5,398 ($70.53) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,959.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,864.45.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

